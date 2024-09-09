101st Intelligence Squadron celebrates 100 years of Seagull Emblem

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 101st Intelligence Squadron conducts an open ranks inspection on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 14, 2024. Squadron leadership organized the inspection to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the squadron emblem, the longest continuously used patch in the U.S. Air Force. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)