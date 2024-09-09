Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Intelligence Squadron celebrates 100 years of Seagull Emblem [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    101st Intelligence Squadron celebrates 100 years of Seagull Emblem

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cameron Vieira, 101st Intelligence Squadron member, stands in parade rest in formation on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 14, 2024. The 101st IS conducted an open ranks inspection to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the squadron emblem, the longest continuously used patch in the U.S. Air Force. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 09:26
    Photo ID: 8640113
    VIRIN: 240614-Z-TS442-1078
    Resolution: 2465x3287
    Size: 925.08 KB
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Intelligence Squadron celebrates 100 years of Seagull Emblem [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    101st Intelligence Squadron celebrates 100 years of Seagull Emblem
    101st Intelligence Squadron celebrates 100 years of Seagull Emblem
    101st Intelligence Squadron celebrates 100 years of Seagull Emblem
    101st Intelligence Squadron celebrates 100 years of Seagull Emblem
    101st Intelligence Squadron celebrates 100 years of Seagull Emblem
    101st Intelligence Squadron celebrates 100 years of Seagull Emblem

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    formation
    open ranks
    open ranks inspection
    Air Force formation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download