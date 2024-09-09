101st Intelligence Squadron celebrates 100 years of Seagull Emblem

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Diana Sauer, 101st Intelligence Squadron member, holds the guidon in formation on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 14, 2024. The 101st IS conducted an open ranks inspection to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the squadron emblem, the longest continuously used patch in the U.S. Air Force. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)