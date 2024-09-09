U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Capps, 101st Intelligence Squadron member, stands at attention during an open ranks inspection on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 14, 2024. The 101st IS conducted an open ranks inspection to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the squadron emblem, the longest continuously used patch in the U.S. Air Force. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 09:26
|Photo ID:
|8640114
|VIRIN:
|240614-Z-TS442-1079
|Resolution:
|5232x3481
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
This work, 101st Intelligence Squadron celebrates 100 years of Seagull Emblem [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.