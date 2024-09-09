Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SY 24 | Boxer ARG conducts amphib ops with ROK [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SY 24 | Boxer ARG conducts amphib ops with ROK

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.01.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushions assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5 land on a beach off of the coast of South Korea while performing amphibious assault operations during exercise Ssang Yong 24, Sep. 2, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 05:05
    Photo ID: 8639859
    VIRIN: 240902-N-MH008-1234
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SY 24 | Boxer ARG conducts amphib ops with ROK [Image 4 of 4], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SY 24 | Boxer ARG conducts amphib ops with ROK
    SY 24 | Boxer ARG conducts amphib ops with ROK
    SY 24 | Boxer ARG conducts amphib ops with ROK
    SY 24 | Boxer ARG conducts amphib ops with ROK

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download