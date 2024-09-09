SY 24 | Boxer ARG conducts amphib ops with ROK

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushions assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5 land on a beach off of the coast of South Korea while performing amphibious assault operations during exercise Ssang Yong 24, Sep. 2, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)