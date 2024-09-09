Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24 | Boxer ARG conducts amphib ops with ROK [Image 2 of 4]

    SY 24 | Boxer ARG conducts amphib ops with ROK

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.01.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 57, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, performs amphibious assault operations off the coast of South Korea during exercise Ssang Yong 24, Sep. 2, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

    This work, SY 24 | Boxer ARG conducts amphib ops with ROK [Image 4 of 4], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

