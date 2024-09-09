SY 24 | Boxer ARG conducts amphib ops with ROK

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 57, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, performs amphibious assault operations off the coast of South Korea during exercise Ssang Yong 24, Sep. 2, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)