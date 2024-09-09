SY 24 | Boxer ARG conducts amphib ops with ROK

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicle assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, embarks Landing Craft, Air Cushion 76, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, during beach assault operations in South Korea during exercise Ssang Yong 24, Sep. 2, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)