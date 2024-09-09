SY 24 | Boxer ARG conducts amphib ops with ROK

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicle crews, assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct formation on the beach in South Korea during exercise Ssang Yong 24, Sep. 2, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)