U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kristin Retherford, a survey team leader with the 10th Civil Support Team (CST), Washington National Guard, gives Royal Thai Air Force officers a tour of the 10th CST facilities and explains their unique mission at Camp Murray, Wash., Sept. 11, 2024. The tour was part of the first female leadership-focused exchange with the RTAF since Washington’s formal relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand began in 2002. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 19:39
|Photo ID:
|8639227
|VIRIN:
|240911-Z-YS961-7562
|Resolution:
|4830x3220
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Woman-to-Woman: Washington Air National Guard hosts historic leadership engagement with female Royal Thai Air Force officers [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.