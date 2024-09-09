Woman-to-Woman: Washington Air National Guard hosts historic leadership engagement with female Royal Thai Air Force officers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Airmen and Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) officers receive a presentation on the mission and capabilities of the Washington National Guard’s 10th Civil Support Team (CST) on Camp Murray, Wash., Sept. 11, 2024. The presentation was part of a female-focused leadership engagement between the WAANG and the RTAF that sought to empower female leaders through the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)