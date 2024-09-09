Woman-to-Woman: Washington Air National Guard hosts historic leadership engagement with female Royal Thai Air Force officers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kristin Retherford, a survey team leader with the 10th Civil Support Team (CST), Washington National Guard, gives Royal Thai Air Force officers a presentation on the 10th CST and explains their unique mission at Camp Murray, Wash., Sept. 11, 2024. The tour was part of the first female leadership-focused exchange with the RTAF since Washington’s formal relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand began in 2002. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)