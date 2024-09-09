Solheim Cup U.S. Team Visits the Pentagon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Randy Odom, executive engagements officer, gives a tour of the pentagon to the U.S. Solheim Cup Team in the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 9, 2024. Held every two years, the Solheim Cup has grown into the most prestigious international women’s professional golf team event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)