    Solheim Cup U.S. Team Visits the Pentagon [Image 10 of 10]

    Solheim Cup U.S. Team Visits the Pentagon

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Randy Odom, executive engagements officer, gives a tour of the pentagon to the U.S. Solheim Cup Team in the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 9, 2024. Held every two years, the Solheim Cup has grown into the most prestigious international women’s professional golf team event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 13:53
    Photo ID: 8638343
    VIRIN: 240909-A-WI099-1021
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.71 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    U.S. Army
    Golf
    Senior Leaders
    LPGA
    VGA
    Women Athletes

