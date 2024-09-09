Randy Odom, executive engagements officer, gives a tour of the pentagon to the U.S. Solheim Cup Team in the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 9, 2024. Held every two years, the Solheim Cup has grown into the most prestigious international women’s professional golf team event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)
This work, Solheim Cup U.S. Team Visits the Pentagon [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.