Solheim Cup U.S. Team Visits the Pentagon

The Director of the Army Staff Lt. Gen. Laura A. Potter speaks with members of the U.S. Solheim Cup team in the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 9, 2024. The U.S. Solheim Cup Team Captain Stacy Lewis will be the team’s captain for the second year in a row. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)