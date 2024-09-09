The Director of the Army Staff Lt. Gen. Laura A. Potter speaks with members of the U.S. Solheim Cup team in the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 9, 2024. The U.S. Solheim Cup Team Captain Stacy Lewis will be the team’s captain for the second year in a row. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 13:53
|Photo ID:
|8638342
|VIRIN:
|240909-A-WI099-1102
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|14.59 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Solheim Cup U.S. Team Visits the Pentagon [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.