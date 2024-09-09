Solheim Cup U.S. Team Visits the Pentagon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Solheim Cup Team presents Solheim Cup hats to the Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James J. Mingus and the Director of the Army Staff Lt. Gen. Laura A. Potter in the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Sept. 9, 2024. The team is comprised of the top women golfers in the U.S., including Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold medalist Nelly Korda. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)