Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ITALIAN NAVY, ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE AND US NAVY CONDUCT MULTILATERAL EXERCISE [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ITALIAN NAVY, ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE AND US NAVY CONDUCT MULTILATERAL EXERCISE

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Miller 

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 9

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 9, 2024) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) sails behind the flagship of the Italian Navy aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CV 550) in the South China Sea, Sept. 9, 2024. Russell is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 00:58
    Photo ID: 8636971
    VIRIN: 240909-N-VA505-1145
    Resolution: 6467x3638
    Size: 988.93 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ITALIAN NAVY, ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE AND US NAVY CONDUCT MULTILATERAL EXERCISE [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ITALIAN NAVY, ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE AND US NAVY CONDUCT MULTILATERAL EXERCISE
    ITALIAN NAVY, ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE AND US NAVY CONDUCT MULTILATERAL EXERCISE
    ITALIAN NAVY, ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE AND US NAVY CONDUCT MULTILATERAL EXERCISE
    ITALIAN NAVY, ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE AND US NAVY CONDUCT MULTILATERAL EXERCISE
    ITALIAN NAVY, ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE AND US NAVY CONDUCT MULTILATERAL EXERCISE
    ITALIAN NAVY, ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE AND US NAVY CONDUCT MULTILATERAL EXERCISE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Royal Australian Air Force, Italy, and U.S. naval forces conduct a multilateral exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Pacific Ocean
    USS Russell
    DDG 59

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download