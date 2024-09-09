SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 9, 2024) – U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jadon Howard stands watch on the bridge wing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) as the Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Alpino (F 594) sails alongside in the South China Sea, Sept. 9, 2024. Russell is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 00:58
|Photo ID:
|8636973
|VIRIN:
|240909-N-VA505-1170
|Resolution:
|6234x3507
|Size:
|859.4 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ITALIAN NAVY, ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE AND US NAVY CONDUCT MULTILATERAL EXERCISE [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Royal Australian Air Force, Italy, and U.S. naval forces conduct a multilateral exercise
No keywords found.