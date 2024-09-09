Royal Australian Air Force, Italy, and U.S. naval forces conduct a multilateral exercise

The U.S. and Italy navies, alongside the Royal Australia Air Force, convened to conduct a multilateral exercise in the South China Sea in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, Sept. 8-11.



Participants included the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59), P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft from the Royal Australian Air Force, the flagship of the Italian navy aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CV 550), the Italian navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Alpino (F 594), and the Italian multipurpose combat ship ITS Raimondo Montecuccoli (P432).



“These multilateral exercises are a concrete demonstration of the advances we are making alongside our allies and partners in the region,” said Vice Adm. Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “They present dynamic opportunities to hone our skills in one of the most complex maritime regions in the world."



The nations conducted fixed-wing air defense and combined anti-submarine warfare exercises, as well as subject matter expert exchanges across the participating ships.



“This multilateral exercise has been another great opportunity to highlight the professionalism of our crews and the ability to join, train and be ready to operate together, projecting our forces for months, away from home,” said Rear Adm. Giancarlo Ciappina, commander, Italian Carrier Strike Group. “Another demonstration of the strong determination and commitment that exists among allies and partners everywhere in the world. Our cohesion and integration in the planning and preparation of the serial activities allowed us to work as a tight and strong team, synergizing our efforts and enhancing the value of multinational cooperation and proving the existing and effective interoperability among our forces”.



The ships also exercised interoperable skills in command and control, tactics, and anti-surface warfare.



“These types of activities demonstrate our collective commitment to regional and international cooperation to support an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” Headquarters Joint Operations Command, Joint Force Air Component Commander Air Commodore Michael Grant said. “By training and operating together, our forces can build upon shared tactics, techniques, and procedures to enhance interoperability and readiness to respond to shared security challenges.”



The U.S. Navy regularly operates alongside our allies in the Indo-Pacific region as a demonstration of our shared commitment to the rules-based international order. Multilateral exercises such as this one provide valuable opportunities to train, exercise and develop tactical interoperability across allied navies in the Indo-Pacific.



Russell is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

