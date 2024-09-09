ITALIAN NAVY, ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE AND US NAVY CONDUCT MULTILATERAL EXERCISE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 10, 2024) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) sails past the Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Alpino (F 594) during divisional tactics maneuvering in the South China Sea, Sept. 10, 2024. Russell is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)