Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participates in 9/11 ruck march

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Service members stationed around the Kaiserslautern Military Community participate in an annual remembrance ruck march at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. This year marks the 7th year of the ruck, and serves as a way to pay homage to those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)