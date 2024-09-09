Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participates in 7th Annual 9/11 ruck march

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Theodore R. Brown, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, gives a speech as a distinguished guest during a 9/11 memorial at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. Service members and civilians from around the Kaiserslautern Military Community attended the 7th Annual Memorial Ceremony Ruck March as a way to pay homage to those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)