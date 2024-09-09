Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participates in 7th Annual 9/11 ruck march [Image 7 of 11]

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participates in 7th Annual 9/11 ruck march

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Col. Theodore R. Brown, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, gives a speech as a distinguished guest during a 9/11 memorial at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. Service members and civilians from around the Kaiserslautern Military Community attended the 7th Annual Memorial Ceremony Ruck March as a way to pay homage to those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 04:44
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participates in 7th Annual 9/11 ruck march [Image 11 of 11], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participates in 7th Annual 9/11 ruck march
    Germany
    Medical
    Army
    Landstuhl
    MRC
    DHA

