U.S. Army Col. Theodore R. Brown, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, gives a speech as a distinguished guest during a 9/11 memorial at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. Service members and civilians from around the Kaiserslautern Military Community attended the 7th Annual Memorial Ceremony Ruck March as a way to pay homage to those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 04:44
|Photo ID:
|8634528
|VIRIN:
|240911-D-SH497-1014
|Resolution:
|5696x3797
|Size:
|16.42 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participates in 7th Annual 9/11 ruck march [Image 11 of 11], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.