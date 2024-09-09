Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participates in 9/11 ruck march [Image 4 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participates in 9/11 ruck march

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Service members stationed around the Kaiserslautern Military Community participate in an annual remembrance ruck march at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. This year marks the 7th year of the ruck, and serves as a way to pay homage to those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 04:44
    Photo ID: 8634525
    VIRIN: 240911-D-SH497-1017
    Resolution: 5564x3709
    Size: 17.32 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participates in 9/11 ruck march [Image 11 of 11], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participates in 9/11 ruck march
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participates in 9/11 ruck march
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participates in 9/11 ruck march
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participates in 9/11 ruck march
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participates in 9/11 ruck march
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participates in 9/11 ruck march
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participates in 7th Annual 9/11 ruck march
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participates in 9/11 ruck march
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participates in 9/11 ruck march
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participates in 9/11 ruck march
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participates in 9/11 ruck march

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Trauma
    Military
    Air Force
    Army
    Landstuhl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download