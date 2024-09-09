Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participates in 9/11 ruck march

U.S. Service members stationed around the Kaiserslautern Military Community participate in an annual remembrance ruck march at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. This year marks the 7th year of the ruck, and serves as a way to pay homage to those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 04:44
|Photo ID:
|8634533
|VIRIN:
|240911-D-SH497-1022
|Resolution:
|6138x4092
|Size:
|23.57 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
