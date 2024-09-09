USS Emory S. Land Sailors Conduct Maintenance on USS Hawaii

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 30, 2024) – U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Navy sailors attached to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) conduct a briefing before performing maintenance aboard Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, during a scheduled port visit and submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP), Aug. 30. Hawaii is conducting the STMP with Emory S. Land while in port at HMAS Stirling as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)