USS Emory S. Land Sailors Conduct Maintenance on USS Hawaii

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 30, 2024) – Jimmie Boyd, electrical high frequency support trainer from Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, demonstrates how to record the electrical systems during maintenance on Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) with Royal Australian Navy Sailors, Leading Seaman Electrical Technician Philip Van-Stralen, right, and Leading Seaman Electrical Technician Nicholas Booth, left, both attached to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, during a scheduled port visit and submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP), Aug. 30. Hawaii is conducting the STMP with Emory S. Land while in port at HMAS Stirling as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)