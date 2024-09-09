Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Emory S. Land Sailors Conduct Maintenance on USS Hawaii [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Emory S. Land Sailors Conduct Maintenance on USS Hawaii

    WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 30, 2024) – U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Navy sailors attached to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) conduct a briefing before performing maintenance aboard Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, during a scheduled port visit and submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP), Aug. 30. Hawaii is conducting the STMP with Emory S. Land while in port at HMAS Stirling as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 03:23
    Photo ID: 8634420
    VIRIN: 240830-N-OJ012-1007
    Resolution: 4130x2323
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Emory S. Land Sailors Conduct Maintenance on USS Hawaii [Image 4 of 4], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Emory S. Land Sailors Conduct Maintenance On USS Hawaii
    USS Emory S. Land Sailors Conduct Maintenance On USS Hawaii
    USS Emory S. Land Sailors Conduct Maintenance on USS Hawaii
    USS Emory S. Land Sailors Conduct Maintenance on USS Hawaii

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AUKUS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download