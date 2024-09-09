HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 30, 2024) – Royal Australian Navy Leading Seaman Electrical Technician Philip Van-Stralen, left, and U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician (Communications) 1st Class John Najera, right, both attached to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), perform maintenance on Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, during a scheduled port visit and submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP), Aug. 30. Hawaii is conducting the STMP with Emory S. Land while in port at HMAS Stirling as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 03:23
|Photo ID:
|8634418
|VIRIN:
|240830-N-OJ012-1202
|Resolution:
|2752x1831
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Emory S. Land Sailors Conduct Maintenance On USS Hawaii [Image 4 of 4], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.