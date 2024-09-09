Maintainers: Keeping Spirits flying during BTF

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brady Job, 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron propulsion technician, performs routine maintenance on a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 3, 2024. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of U.S. forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|09.03.2024
|09.10.2024 20:09
|8633835
|240903-F-SZ986-1080
|6604x4403
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|0
|0
