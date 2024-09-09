Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintainers: Keeping Spirits flying during BTF [Image 1 of 5]

    Maintainers: Keeping Spirits flying during BTF

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force maintenance Airman assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, performs routine maintenance on a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 3, 2024. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to its allies and partners through the employment of military forces, demonstrating strategic predictability, while becoming more operationally unpredictable to adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 20:09
    Photo ID: 8633831
    VIRIN: 240903-F-SZ986-1063
    Resolution: 3281x4921
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
    This work, Maintainers: Keeping Spirits flying during BTF [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

