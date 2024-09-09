Maintainers: Keeping Spirits flying during BTF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force maintenance Airman assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, performs routine maintenance on a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 3, 2024. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to its allies and partners through the employment of military forces, demonstrating strategic predictability, while becoming more operationally unpredictable to adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)