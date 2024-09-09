Maintainers: Keeping Spirits flying during BTF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force maintenance Airman assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, performs routine maintenance in the cockpit of a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 3, 2024. Bomber missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different Geographic Combatant Commands areas of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)