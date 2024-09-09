Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintainers: Keeping Spirits flying during BTF

    Maintainers: Keeping Spirits flying during BTF

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force maintenance Airman assigned to the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, performs routine maintenance on a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 3, 2024. Bomber missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 20:09
    Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
    This work, Maintainers: Keeping Spirits flying during BTF [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-2
    Australia
    Anthony Hetlage
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

