U.S. Army Capt. Robert Schapiro, MEDEVAC Company commander and pilot, D.C. National Guard, memorializes the 343 firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers who died on 9/11 in the Twin Towers by climbing 110 stories of the Washington Monument in firefighter turnout gear, Sept. 9, 2024. He was joined by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ruben Troyer, a U.S. Park Police officer, volunteer firefighter and member of the Virginia National Guard. The two completed the climb at the Washington Monument in 1 hour 25 minutes. Capt. Schapiro is a 24-year active member of the Savage Volunteer Fire Company where he volunteers as both a firefighter and paramedic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 20:00
|Photo ID:
|8633793
|VIRIN:
|240909-F-PL327-7150
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.12 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D.C. and Virginia Guardsmen participate in 9/11 memorial stair climb at Washington Monument [Image 27 of 27], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.