    D.C. and Virginia Guardsmen participate in 9/11 memorial stair climb at Washington Monument [Image 19 of 27]

    D.C. and Virginia Guardsmen participate in 9/11 memorial stair climb at Washington Monument

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Capt. Robert Schapiro, MEDEVAC Company commander and pilot, D.C. National Guard, memorializes the 343 firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers who died on 9/11 in the Twin Towers by climbing 110 stories of the Washington Monument in firefighter turnout gear, Sept. 9, 2024. He was joined by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ruben Troyer, a U.S. Park Police officer, volunteer firefighter and member of the Virginia National Guard. The two completed the climb at the Washington Monument in 1 hour 25 minutes. Capt. Schapiro is a 24-year active member of the Savage Volunteer Fire Company where he volunteers as both a firefighter and paramedic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 20:00
    Photo ID: 8633788
    VIRIN: 240909-F-PL327-6745
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    TAGS

    9/11
    Virginia National Guard
    Citizen Soldier
    D.C. National Guard
    U.S. Park Police
    9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

