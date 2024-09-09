D.C. and Virginia Guardsmen participate in 9/11 memorial stair climb at Washington Monument

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Robert Schapiro, MEDEVAC Company commander and pilot, D.C. National Guard, memorializes the 343 firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers who died on 9/11 in the Twin Towers by climbing 110 stories of the Washington Monument in firefighter turnout gear, Sept. 9, 2024. He was joined by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ruben Troyer, a U.S. Park Police officer, volunteer firefighter and member of the Virginia National Guard. The two completed the climb at the Washington Monument in 1 hour 25 minutes. Capt. Schapiro is a 24-year active member of the Savage Volunteer Fire Company where he volunteers as both a firefighter and paramedic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)