Master Sgt. Julius Taylor, center, 316th Security Forces standardization and evaluations noncommissioned officer in charge, briefs 316th Wing Airmen on rescue task force training procedures during a bivouac exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024. During the training, 316th Wing Airmen were the first in the Air Force to utilize fully electronic blanks that simulated live fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 17:03
|Photo ID:
|8633506
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-MH340-2374
|Resolution:
|2048x1364
|Size:
|740.98 KB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaping multi-capable Airmen: preparing for future battles [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shaping multi-capable Airmen: preparing for future battles
No keywords found.