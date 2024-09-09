Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shaping multi-capable Airmen: preparing for future battles [Image 2 of 2]

    Shaping multi-capable Airmen: preparing for future battles

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor 

    316th Wing

    Master Sgt. Julius Taylor, center, 316th Security Forces standardization and evaluations noncommissioned officer in charge, briefs 316th Wing Airmen on rescue task force training procedures during a bivouac exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024. During the training, 316th Wing Airmen were the first in the Air Force to utilize fully electronic blanks that simulated live fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor)

