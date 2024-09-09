Shaping multi-capable Airmen: preparing for future battles

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Julius Taylor, center, 316th Security Forces standardization and evaluations noncommissioned officer in charge, briefs 316th Wing Airmen on rescue task force training procedures during a bivouac exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 4, 2024. During the training, 316th Wing Airmen were the first in the Air Force to utilize fully electronic blanks that simulated live fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor)