Shaping multi-capable Airmen: preparing for future battles

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. -- For the first time, members from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, worked together to practice force distribution from a centralized area during an expeditionary bivouac training exercise, Sep. 3 to 6.



A bivouac exercise uses a temporary camp to simulate expeditionary environments, but it uniquely also served to validate the post as a combat support training range, or CSTR. This facilitated joint training opportunities for Airmen that are not typically available from day-to-day.



The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center recently launched the CSTR initiative to develop a network of training ranges designed to enhance combat support readiness. The CSTRs engage Airmen to fill critical gaps in current expeditionary training and satisfy unit needs to train on tactics, techniques and procedures required for the high-end fight.



This year, more than 100 participants from 27 Air Force specialty codes took part in this bivouac exercise. It was more than just training; Airmen took part in a simulated deployment to practice adaptive operations in contested environments.



Organizations from across Andrews such as the 89th Airlift Wing and the 316th Wing’s Security Forces Group, Civil Engineer Squadron, Force Support Squadron, Logistics Readiness Squadron and 1st Helicopter Squadron took part in the exercise.





Modernizing Airmen for new frontiers





Planning for the exercise started in June. In the early development stages, the 316th CES, whose personnel led preparation for the training, turned to NIPRGPT, a computer program aimed to bridge artificial intelligence and non-classified military networks. U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Spencer Nelson, a 316th CES member who was at the forefront of planning, noted the program helped him develop strategic concepts for the bivouac exercise and its more than 100 participants.



“NIPRGPT was a good starting point to help me understand the planning process... it's the Air Force’s version of AI; its bank of knowledge comes from Air Force Instruction and other documents that they have,” Nelson said. “I also used my senior noncommissioned officers and fellow NCOs, because of their experience, but NIPRGPT helped me open up my blind spots... that made it easier.”



Other modernization efforts were a key focus during the planning stages, stated U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Trudeau, 316th CES operations superintendent.



A prime example was the introduction of fully electronic blanks as a replacement for traditional blank rounds, which was a first for the Air Force according to Steffen Botten, the developer’s chief operating officer. The new electronic system was used during the rescue task force combat training portion of the exercise. Electronic blanks simulate live-fire with recoil, muzzle-flash and sound, working as a cost-effective and readily accessible alternative for training teams responding quickly to high-risk scenarios.



“They’re safer, cheaper and have regulations with easier access to use,” Trudeau said. “Traditional blanks are anywhere from 50 cents to around 75 cents a round right now, the current estimate for the electronic blank system is .02 cents per round.”





The power of multi-capable forces





Armed with their new electronic blank firing systems, firefighters, Defenders and EOD Airmen conducted RTF training, emphasizing teamwork and coordination while honing their rescue skills in groups at a mock urban environment site.



"We trained with the firefighters to gain an understanding of concepts that we don’t usually get to test as well as build standard operation procedures so we can be on the same page when we get to a scene in the future,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Julius Taylor, 316th Security Forces standardization and evaluations noncommissioned officer in charge. “It’s understanding how we both operate in a joint environment.”



The bivouac exercise also involved Airmen increasing their skills in areas beyond their specific career fields; this was part of the approximately 360 training hours devoted to developing the participants into multi-capable and mission-ready Airmen. Airmen from career fields such as public affairs, services and the chaplaincy came together to build small shelter systems, practice use of mission-oriented protective posture equipment and utilize computer-based weapons simulators for combat readiness.



“This is a great opportunity for training,” Nelson said. “It allows us a platform where we can try new ways of thinking, new ways of training and get other units involved instead of being focused on our own Air Force specialty codes.”





Training for agile combat employment





Though a portion of the exercise was devoted to broadening the participants' skills, many of the training events relied on the expertise of Airmen performing their primary duties. For example, structural maintenance Airmen with the 316th CES built guard shacks and defensive fighting positions, a fortified location used to defend against enemy attacks, at a remote part of the post. This demonstrated their ability to shift from operations at centralized facilities to creating a network of smaller dispersed bases.



The ability to shift quickly to dispersed bases is a key factor in the Air Force’s agile combat employment concept. While this was accomplished with equipment and material brought from Andrews, there were other advantages to training at Fort Indiantown Gap. Nelson described the training area as a “playground” for civil engineers and that they had access to high-demand equipment that they had never used prior to arriving at the site.



On the last day, all participating units came together in a culmination exercise to respond to a simulated downed aircraft, engaging in emergency response, aerial reconnaissance and base security. Airmen also practiced the hub and spoke distribution method, a system where a central hub handles resource movement to and from various points, improving transportation efficiency and visibility. The culmination exercise aimed to ensure Airmen are prepared to deploy and win future wars in contested environments.



“It’s really a privilege to come out here with an entire group of Airmen across the base with different AFSCs so that we can demonstrate interoperability and skills,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Marie Harnly, 316th CES commander. “It allows Airmen to learn from one another about their career fields and learn skills from each other... It’s fascinating to watch their skills be developed and how we can increase capability by incorporating different AFSCs.”

