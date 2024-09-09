Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shaping multi-capable Airmen: preparing for future battles [Image 1 of 2]

    Shaping multi-capable Airmen: preparing for future battles

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Marie Harnly, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, briefs participants during a bivouac training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 5, 2024. Harnly filled the role of camp commander during the exercise that validated Indiantown Gap as a combat support training range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 17:03
    Photo ID: 8633505
    VIRIN: 240905-F-DO467-1019
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 338.67 KB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    interoperability
    JBA
    bivouac
    AFIMS
    CSTR

