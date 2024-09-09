Shaping multi-capable Airmen: preparing for future battles

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Marie Harnly, 316th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, briefs participants during a bivouac training exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 5, 2024. Harnly filled the role of camp commander during the exercise that validated Indiantown Gap as a combat support training range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome)