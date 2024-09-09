Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138th FW Family Day 2024 [Image 5 of 7]

    138th FW Family Day 2024

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alyssa Rodriguez 

    138th Fighter Wing

    138th Fighter Wing Member and their family take part in Family Day on the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., September 8, 2024. Family Day is an annual base-wide celebration for service members and their families to come together to eat, play games, and socialize. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alyssa Smalley)

