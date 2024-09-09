138th FW Family Day 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

138th Fighter Wing Member and their family take part in Family Day on the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., September 8, 2024. Family Day is an annual base-wide celebration for service members and their families to come together to eat, play games, and socialize. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alyssa Smalley)