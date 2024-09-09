138th FW Family Day 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hayden Griffin is awarded the TSgt. Marshal D. Roberts Scholarship at Family Day on Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., September 8, 2024. Griffin is the son of Lt. Col Robert Griffin, member of the 138th Fight Wing. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alyssa Smalley)