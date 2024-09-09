138th FW Family Day 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Chad Phillips, Commander, 138th Fighter Wing Mission Support Group, gives opening remarks at Family Day on Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., September 8, 2024. Family Day is an annual base-wide celebration for service members and their families to come together to eat, play games, and socialize. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alyssa Smalley)