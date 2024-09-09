138th FW Family Day 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A1C Brandon Jernigan is awarded the TSgt. Marshal D. Roberts Scholarship at Family Day on Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., September 8, 2024. The TSgt. Marshal D. Roberts Scholarship was founded in memory of TSgt. Marshal D. Roberts, a member of the 138th Fighter Wing who lost their life in the line of duty. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Alyssa Smalley)