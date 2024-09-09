Military intelligence warfighters conduct night training as part of Always Engaged 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Melissa Adamski, commanding general of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command, listens as 259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade personnel brief, Aug. 14, 2024 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wa. The 259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command, participated in Always Engaged 24, a multifunctional military intelligence exercise designed to replicate large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. Joshua Frye)