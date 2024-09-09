Military intelligence warfighters conduct night training as part of Always Engaged 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Melissa Adamski, commanding general of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command, visits soldiers assigned to the 259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade at night, Aug. 14, 2024 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wa. The 259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command, participated in Always Engaged 24, a multifunctional military intelligence exercise designed to replicate large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. Joshua Frye)