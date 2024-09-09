Military intelligence warfighters conduct night training as part of Always Engaged 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Melissa Adamski (center), commanding general of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command, listens as 259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade commander U.S. Army Reserve Col. Jackie East (left), briefs, Aug. 14, 2024 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wa. The 259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command, participated in Always Engaged 24, a multifunctional military intelligence exercise designed to replicate large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. Joshua Frye)