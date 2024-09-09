Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military intelligence warfighters conduct night training as part of Always Engaged 24 [Image 2 of 5]

    Military intelligence warfighters conduct night training as part of Always Engaged 24

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Joshua Frye 

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Melissa Adamski (left), commanding general of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command, visits soldiers assigned to the 259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade at night, Aug. 14, 2024 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wa. The 259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command, participated in Always Engaged 24, a multifunctional military intelligence exercise designed to replicate large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. Joshua Frye)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 20:17
    VIRIN: 240814-A-JJ835-3986
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military intelligence warfighters conduct night training as part of Always Engaged 24 [Image 5 of 5], by LTC Joshua Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    night vision
    Military Intelligence
    night operations
    USAR
    MIRC
    LSCO

