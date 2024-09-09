Military Intelligence Readiness Command interrogators participate in Titan Warrior 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve soldiers assigned to both the Military Intelligence Readiness Command and the 290th Military Police Brigade, and international military police partners representing Belgium, Canada, Germany and the Netherlands, pose for a photograph outside of Camp Bobcat, Aug. 14, 2024 at Camp Shelby, Miss. The 338th Military Intelligence Battalion (Interrogation), Military Intelligence Readiness Command, participated in Titan Warrior 24, a multifunctional military police exercise with a detention operations focus hosted by the 290th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. Joshua Frye)