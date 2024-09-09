U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Melissa Adamski, commanding general of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command, addresses soldiers assigned to the 338th Military Intelligence Battalion (Interrogation), during a town hall, Aug. 14, 2024 at Camp Shelby, Miss. The 338th Military Intelligence Battalion (Interrogation), Military Intelligence Readiness Command, participated in Titan Warrior 24, a multifunctional military police exercise with a detention operations focus hosted by the 290th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. Joshua Frye)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 20:05
|Photo ID:
|8631269
|VIRIN:
|240814-A-JJ835-2794
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
This work, Military Intelligence Readiness Command interrogators participate in Titan Warrior 24 [Image 14 of 14], by LTC Joshua Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.