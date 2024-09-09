Military Intelligence Readiness Command interrogators participate in Titan Warrior 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Melissa Adamski (right), commanding general of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command, listens as a military police officer (left), explains details of military police / military intelligence integration inside of Camp Bobcat, Aug. 14, 2024 at Camp Shelby, Miss. The 338th Military Intelligence Battalion (Interrogation), Military Intelligence Readiness Command, participated in Titan Warrior 24, a multifunctional military police exercise with a detention operations focus hosted by the 290th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. Joshua Frye)