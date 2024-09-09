Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command interrogators participate in Titan Warrior 24 [Image 13 of 14]

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command interrogators participate in Titan Warrior 24

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Joshua Frye 

    Military Intelligence Readiness Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Melissa Adamski (right), commanding general of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command, listens as a military police officer (left), explains details of military police / military intelligence integration inside of Camp Bobcat, Aug. 14, 2024 at Camp Shelby, Miss. The 338th Military Intelligence Battalion (Interrogation), Military Intelligence Readiness Command, participated in Titan Warrior 24, a multifunctional military police exercise with a detention operations focus hosted by the 290th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Lt. Col. Joshua Frye)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 20:05
    Photo ID: 8631270
    VIRIN: 240814-A-JJ835-6511
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    detention operations
    Military Intelligence
    USAR
    Interrogation
    Military Police
    MIRC

