USAMTEAC Tests New Medical Oxygen Concentrator at Fort Liberty

The 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support personnel monitoring and completing medical interventions on a military working dog simulator caught inside a collapsed building. The U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity carried out an operational test of a new version of the MOC at Fort Liberty, NC. from July 31 to August 2, 2024. The medical oxygen concentrator is a medical device that helps provide lifesaving oxygen in emergencies. The test was a team effort with the U.S. Army Medical Material Development Activity (USAMMDA) and the 248th MDVSS.