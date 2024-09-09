Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAMTEAC Tests New Medical Oxygen Concentrator at Fort Liberty [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAMTEAC Tests New Medical Oxygen Concentrator at Fort Liberty

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    The 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support personnel monitoring and completing medical interventions on a military working dog simulator caught inside a collapsed building. The U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity carried out an operational test of a new version of the MOC at Fort Liberty, NC. from July 31 to August 2, 2024. The medical oxygen concentrator is a medical device that helps provide lifesaving oxygen in emergencies. The test was a team effort with the U.S. Army Medical Material Development Activity (USAMMDA) and the 248th MDVSS.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 16:31
    Photo ID: 8630939
    VIRIN: 240903-D-WK488-9727
    Resolution: 533x581
    Size: 215.87 KB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMTEAC Tests New Medical Oxygen Concentrator at Fort Liberty [Image 3 of 3], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAMTEAC Tests New Medical Oxygen Concentrator at Fort Liberty
    USAMTEAC Tests New Medical Oxygen Concentrator at Fort Liberty
    USAMTEAC Tests New Medical Oxygen Concentrator at Fort Liberty

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAMTEAC Tests New Medical Oxygen Concentrator at Fort Liberty

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE
    Fort Liberty
    MTEAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download