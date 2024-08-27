USAMTEAC Tests New Medical Oxygen Concentrator at Fort Liberty

A photo of the 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support personnel completing medical interventions for a Military Working Dog simulator with a gunshot wound to the chest with an exit wound. The U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity carried out an operational test of a new version of the medical oxygen concentrator at Fort Liberty, NC. from July 31 to August 2, 2024. The MOC is a medical device that helps provide lifesaving oxygen in emergencies. The test was a team effort with the U.S. Army Medical Material Development Activity (USAMMDA) and the 248th MDVSS.
